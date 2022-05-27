IHC grants Imaan Mazari pre-arrest bail

The Islamabad High Court on Friday granted lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir pre-arrest bail till June 9 in a case related to “abusing and defaming the senior command of the Pakistan Army”.

Her pre-arrest bail application, which was filed by Advocate Zainab Janjua, was heard by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

A first information report was registered against Mazari-Hazir on May 26 at the capital’s Ramna police station on the complaint of Lt-Colonel Syed Humayun Iftikhar, who was representing the Judge Advocate General branch of the General Headquarters.