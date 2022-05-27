IHC grants Imaan Mazari pre-arrest bail

By
News desk
-
6

The Islamabad High Court on Friday granted lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir pre-arrest bail till June 9 in a case related to “abusing and defaming the senior command of the Pakistan Army”.

Her pre-arrest bail application, which was filed by Advocate Zainab Janjua, was heard by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

A first information report was registered against Mazari-Hazir on May 26 at the capital’s Ramna police station on the complaint of Lt-Colonel Syed Humayun Iftikhar, who was representing the Judge Advocate General branch of the General Headquarters.

 

Previous article7 Indian troops killed in Ladakh region
Next articleImran denies any deal for premature ending of Dharna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR