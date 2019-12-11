IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds To be shifted to Karachi today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will reach Karachi todayfollowing the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday granted him bail on medical grounds in two corruption references pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts.

The former president would be treated at Ziauddin Hospital in Clifton where a VIP room has been prepared for his medical check-up. Initially, his CT scan and angiography would be conducted, whereas, angioplasty will also be done if necessary. Head of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Dr Nadeem Qamar would be Zardari’s consultant cardiologist.

The PPP stalwart has been suffering from ischemic heart disease, which means his heart may have an inadequate supply of blood and oxygen. He also has severe pain in L5-S1 vertebra of the spinal cord.

Earlier in the day, a two-judge bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq, directed Zardari to submit two surety bonds of Rs10 million each in the two corruption references lodged against him.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing the media outside the IHC thanked the judiciary for the relief to his father. Flanked by former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah and sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Bilawal criticised the National Accountability Bureau for failing to present a response in a separate petition filed by PPP leader Faryal Talpur. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and the anti-graft watchdog were mistaken if they think they could pressurise the PPP. “I want them to know that the poor people of the country prayed for Zardari’s release,” Bilawal said.