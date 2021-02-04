IHC grants bail to Asif Zardari

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds. He was being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the suspicious transaction of Rs8 billion through a fake bank account.

The case was heard by Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mosin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court.

During the hearing, NAB’s lawyer said that the reference file in the case has not been submitted yet and the matter is still being probed.