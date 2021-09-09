IHC gives time to Maryam to appoint new lawyer

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court has granted time to Pakistan Muslim League-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif till September 23 to appoint new lawyer in a case against her conviction in the Avenfield reference.

The Divisional Bench of the IHC comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani were hearing the plea of Maryam Nawaz.

At the outset of the hearing, Maryam Nawaz Sharif informed the court that her lawyer Amjad Pervez has excused himself from fighting the case as he has contracted coronavirus.

Justice Amir Farooq remarked that hiring a lawyer is the right of everyone.

The IHC rejecting the NAB prosecution team’s opposition, allowed Maryam Nawaz Sharif to appoint a new lawyer and adjourned the hearing until September 23.

While talking to the media after the court appearance, Maryam Nawaz criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and said that it has failed to deliver.

Pakistan will witness positive change and the fake incumbent government will be sent packing, she claimed.

She said that if her party nominates Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister then she will also stand in his support. Maryam Nawaz avoided question related to Pakistan People’s Party.