IHC gives new notice to ECP on petition

Changes in nomination form

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday once again issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed against changes made in nomination paper for electoral candidates.

Justice Amir Farooq of the high court issued notice to the electoral body for the third time owing to its failure to file response to the petition.

He expressed displeasure over non-submission of the reply and said he would pass an appropriate order on next hearing on Friday after hearing the case.

The AML chief has gone to the court seeking revival of certain clauses in the Election Act 2017 which make it mandatory for electoral candidates to provide a detailed information about financial resources, expenses on election campaign, dual nationality, and details about family as well as criminal cases, if any, and loans.

Rasheed through his lawyer submitted that a candidate should provide all the necessary information in nomination paper, but certain laws were omitted in the Election Act 2017.

As a result, changes were made to nomination paper, eliminating blocks seeking necessary information about dual nationality, assets and defaulter, he argued.—INP