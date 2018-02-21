IHC fixes petition on February 26

Nawaz’s ‘anti judiciary’ speeches

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) took up Tuesday a contempt of court petition against Nawaz Sharif which seeks to ban the former prime minister from making ‘anti-judiciary speeches’.

The petitioner, Advocate Makhdoom Niaz Inqalabi, has requested the court to ban the transmission of speeches by Nawaz, saying the former prime minister criticises judges while addressing the public and media.

Taking up the petition, Justice Aamer Farooq observed that a similar case is being heard in the Lahore High Court.

“Let’s wait and see what directions the LHC gives in the case,” the judge remarked and adjourned the hearing until February 26.

He also directed the petitioner to present arguments regarding the rules of the Press Council of Pakistan at the next hearing.—INP