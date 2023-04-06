IHC extends Imran’s bail in eight cases

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended the bail of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in eight cases till April 18.As per details, the Islamabad high court also accepted PTI chief Imran Khan’s exemption plea.

The Advocate General asked the court if Imran Khan did not appear before the court at the next hearing how will the court proceed then. The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court remarked that the petitioner has to appear before the court to file the bail petition but if he did not appear before the court then action will be taken against him as per the law. The court does not want to confine him by mentioning this in the order, CJ added.—INP