IHC division bench order has disappointed people: JI

LAHORE : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Siraj ul Haq, has expressed concern over the Islamabad High Court division bench order suspending the single bench order for telecasting five times Azan ( call for prayer) besides other programmes relating to Islamic teachings from TV channels, and has termed it unconstitutional.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said that the division bench order had disappointed the people all over the country. He said the division bench order was tantamount to inviting divine wrath and it should be immediately withdrawn.

Sirajul Haq pointed out that the constitution of Pakistan accepted the sovereignty of Allah Almighty and the supremacy of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah. The constitution clearly laid down that Pakistan is an Islamic republic and no law repugnant to the Islamic teachings would be enacted in the country.

He said that the order of Justice Shaukat Siddiqui regarding five time Azan had won the hearts of the millions of the Pakistanis but the division bench order had dismayed and disappointed the public.

The JI chief said that everybody including the members of the division bench had to appear before Allah Almighty. He said that the division bench order had also spoiled the sacred atmosphere that ad been created by the court earlier order for telecasting special programmes based on salutation for the Holy Prophet and prayers for national security and solidarity.

Meanwhile, in a message on Babul Islam Day on tenth of Ramazan, Sirajul Haq said that the Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had clearly stated that Pakistan had come into being on the day when Muhammad Bin Qasim landed in Sindh. He said that the tenth of Ramazan marked the beginning of a bright future for the sub continent as Muhammad Bin Qasim brought the message of Islam to this land.

He said that Muhamamd Bin Qasim had reached Daibal on a call from an oppressed Muslim lady, defeated Raja Dahir and later laid the foundation of the first Islamic state in this area.

Sirajul Haq said that hundreds of Muslims women were awaiting Muhamamd Bin Qasim and Mehmud Ghaznvi in Kashmir, Palestine now. He said had any Muhammad Bin Qasim and Mehmid Ghaznavi been around, the Muslims blood would not be shed all around nor Dr Aafia Siddiqui ahd to spend years in a US prison.

He said that the Muslim rulers today were the cause of the disgrace and humiliation of the Muslim Ummah and it was time that the Muslim masses rose up against the rulers and elected a God fearing leadership.