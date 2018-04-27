IHC disqualifies Kh Asif for life

Big blow to PML-N

Sophia Siddiqui/Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled on Thursday that Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif stood disqualified from Parliament for holding an Aqama (work permit) of the United Arab Emirates. Disqualification is for life time.

The court announced its verdict on a petition stating that Asif had not mentioned his foreign employment in his nomination papers at the time of 2013 general elections.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict and ruled that Asif is not ‘honest’ and ‘truthful’ as per the Constitution.

The three bench members unanimously ruled that Asif was not qualified to contest the 2013 general election from NA-110 as he did not fulfil the conditions described under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, read with Section 99(1)(f) of the Representation of People Act 1976.

The judgment sent a wave of jubilation among the PTI workers and they distributed sweets to mark the victory in the court. Petitioner Usman Dar of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), who lost elections to Asif in 2013, had filed the petition last year. The Supreme Court disqualified then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen last year, for violating Article 62 (1)(f). Moreover, the apex court recently ruled that parliamentarians disqualified over the clause will be ineligible to contest elections or hold party office for life.

According to judgement it was “obvious from the facts and circumstances in the case that the respondent had deliberately and willfully not disclosed his status as an employee of the Company in the UAE nor did he disclose receiving of the salary per month from his employer.

“The validity of ‘Aqama’, working as an employee of the Company and receiving a substantial salary without being physically present, which is AED 50,000/- per month under the Third Contract executed in July 2017, were some benefits gained from non-disclosure. Disclosure would have led to giving up the ‘Iqama’ and the hefty salary paid by the Company for some advice sought telephonically by a foreign-based employer from the prospective Defense and then Foreign Minister of Pakistan. We have deeply pondered but could not persuade ourselves that this deliberate and willful non-disclosure was a bonafide or honest omission.”

“The lack of honesty was established by not disclosing the employment as an occupation and the salary received per month despite the vague and obscure amount declared as foreign remittances having been specifically challenged. This would also apply to the non-disclosure of the account maintained with the Bank of Abu Dhabi. Nothing has been placed on record to show that a request had been made for closing the account before submitting the nomination paper.”

Ending its judgment, the bench observed that politicians should resolve such issues in Parliament rather than dragging the courts in their conflicts.

“We have handed down this judgment with a heavy heart not only because a seasoned and accomplished political figure stands disqualified but more so because the dreams and aspirations of 342,125 registered voters have suffered a setback,” the judges concluded. Khawaja Asif said he will challenge the Islamabad High Court decision in Supreme Court.

Ishaq Dar, the petitioner and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry were present in court when the verdict was read out whereas no one from Asif’s said was present.