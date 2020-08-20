IHC disposes of Nawaz petition challenging ‘fugitive’ status

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a plea filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in which the latter had challenged an accountability court decision declaring him a fugitive in the Toshakhana Reference.

A two-member bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had heard the petition. The matter was closed after Sharif requested to withdraw his petition.

In the last hearing, the IHC had summoned the official records pertaining to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to ascertain whether the PML-N supremo was out on bail or absconding.

Justice Minallah had asked Nawaz’s counsel whether Nawaz’s bail had expired and what was his status if it had been cancelled.

Justice Farooq, on the other hand, remarked that the court had told the government of Punjab to look into the matter of bail extension; therefore, the bail the IHC granted to the accused had become ineffective.

As far as the IHC’s verdict was concerned, the accused had apparently become a fugitive the court had observed.

To which Nawaz’s legal representative said the bail was still functional. A request had been submitted to the government of Punjab, the counsel added, noting that he did not have a copy of the order.