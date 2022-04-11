IHC dismisses plea for probe into ‘foreign threat letter’

Zubair Qureshi Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court on Monday dismissed a petition that sought the court’s order to register a treason case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and various ministers, as inadmissible and also slapped a fine of Rs100,000 on the petitioner.

The court earlier asked the petitioner Maulvi Iqbal Haider why he brought the matter to the court when it was a matter related with the Parliament and the government of the day.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah who had earlier reserved the judgment announced the verdict wherein it also fined the petitioner Maulvi Iqbal Haider an amount of Rs100,000.

The request to put the names of ex-premier and other former ministers on the no-fly list was also rejected by the court along with the plea to probe the diplomatic dispatch which alleges ‘foreign conspiracy to oust Imran Khan’s government’.

The petitioner had submitted that while addressing a public rally at Islamabad’s Parade Ground last month Imran Khan had claimed that his government had received a “written threat” from outside the country.

Later PTI leader Asad Umar told media that the letter threatened that if the no-trust motion against Imran Khan fails there will be repercussions.