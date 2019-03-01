IHC dismisses plea challenging release of IAF pilot

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the government’s decision to hand over the captured Indian pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan to Indian authorities at the Wagah Border in Lahore.

The return of the Indian pilot who was set to reach his country later in the evening on Friday was challenged by Barrister Shoaib Razzaq who maintained that the pilot was arrested by the Pakistani forces at a time when he was on a saboteur mission to Pakistan.

“Indian aggression is still on the Line of Control (LoC) and even the ‘Geneva Conventions’ says that the prisoners should be released once the conflict surrounding the nations involved in it is over,” the petitioner added. On this occasion, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the petitioner whether patriotism of the elected representatives of the government could be mistrusted. Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the Parliament a day earlier on Thursday had made the announcement of the Indian pilot’s release in the parliament. He, however, cautioned the Indian government not to take Pakistan’s desire for peace as its weakness. On Friday while hearing the petition against return of the India pilot, Chief Justice of the IHC asked when all the parliamentarians agreed at a point why he was challenging it. Any debate over it is unnecessary, said Chief Justice Minallah.

