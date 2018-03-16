IHC dismisses plea challenging Kashmala Tariq’s appointment as ombudsperson

ISLAMABAD : Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed plea challenging Kashmala Tariq’s appointment as Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment at Workplace.

During the hearing, the court remarked to the lawyer that without any preparation, you should not hurl such allegations against anyone. It seems that you want to come on media through this case, it continued.

It is to be mentioned here that petitioner Qaiser Abbas, through his counsel Abid Farooq Awan, filed a plea and said that for the mentioned post, the prerequisites were LLB degree and 10 years of legal practice.

He said that Kashmala Tariq had no experience, therefore, she cannot hold his office.

The claimant also asked the court to nullify her appointment.

