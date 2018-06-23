IHC dismisses Nawaz’s plea for joint verdict on references

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court dismissed on Friday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s petition seeking a simultaneous verdict on the three corruption cases against him.

Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Aamer Farooq announced the verdict on Friday after having reserved their decision on Thursday.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed three references against Nawaz and his family in the accountability court of Islamabad last year after the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Panama Papers case.

The bench ruled that Nawaz’s counsel has already started his final arguments in the Avenfield reference and thus the plea is infructuous.