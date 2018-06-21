IHC directs Zulfi Bukhari to face NAB investigation in ECL issue

ISLAMABAD : Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s close friend Zulfi Bukhari to face investigation regarding the issue of placing his name on Exit Control List (ECL).

The court issued the directives while hearing two petitions together: one filed by Bukhari seeking removal of his name from the blacklist, and the other where a petitioner has challenged Bukhari’s name removal from the blacklist within mere hours which allowed him to leave the country for Umrah.

During the hearing headed by Justice Amir Farooq, representatives of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeared. Zulfi’s counsel Sikandar Bashir presented his arguments and said that his client was traveling to Saudi Arabia on a British passport when he was stopped at airport.

Subsequently, the court directed Imran’s close aide to cooperate with National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Zulfi Bukhari, speaking to reporters outside the IHC, said he was not given any reason for placement of his name on the blacklist.

“My name was not on ECL, it was on the blacklist,” he clarified, adding, “I have only one passport, and I travelled abroad [on that passport].”

Bukhari added that if summoned by NAB, he would appear before the bureau after consulting his lawyers and tell the investigators about his businesses.