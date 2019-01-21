IHC directs NAB to submit record in 3 weeks

Al-Azizia reference

Islamabad

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday has sought record of Al-Azizia reference against Sharif family from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in three weeks.

Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the bail plea of ex-prime minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif.

During the hearing, Justice Amir asked Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris to present his stance over which the counsel said that NAB prepared whole reference on Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report. The team has failed to present the witnesses named in the report, he told.

Subsequently, the court has issued notices to NAB and adjourned the hearing for three weeks. —INP

Share on: WhatsApp