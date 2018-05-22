IHC directs govt to make public Faizabad dharna inquiry report

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday allowed a petition seeking to public the inquiry report of Fiazabad Dharna and directed the government to make it public.

The report prepared by Ministry of Defense has tried to find out the key facts as who used the name of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in the controversial agreement made between federal government and Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters when last year in No-vember-December, they were protesting at Faizabad Chowk.

The violent protest had resulted in casualties and had paralyzed the entire machinery of the government. It lasted till the agreement with the government and the resignation of law minister Zahid Hamid.

On Monday, IHC bench ordered to make public the inquiry report after hearing the writ petition of Col (Retired) Inamul Rahiem advo-cate. The petitioner was also seeking a copy of the report for him-self as he was also counsel to a petitioner against Dharna.

The petitioner contended in the petition that under oath officers of Pakistan army cannot take part in politics. Under Article 245 of the Constitution of Pakistan, Army has only two roles to perform, one to defend the motherland in case of foreign aggression and second to act in aid of civil power when called upon to do so.