IHC directs FIA to serve notice on Shoaib Sheikh in Landhi Jail

Retrial in Axact fake degree scandal

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC on Tuesday directed main accused in fake degrees scandal, Shoaib Sheikh, to either appear in person before the court on March 20 or file representation through his counsel.

Raja Rizwan Abbasi, the legal counsel for ‘Axact’ scandal accused persons, submitted before the court that he was not representing Shoaib Sheikh but he was counsel to some other accused in the same matter. The court on this inquired where Shoaib Sheikh was at the moment. To this, the counsel Abbasi said he was in Landhi Jail Karachi under judicial custody. The IHC bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb then directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to serve Sheikh a notice through Landhi jail superintendent and adjourned hearing.

The IHC bench is hearing appeal of the FIA against acquittal of the ‘Axact’ officials. An additional session judge Pervezul Qadir Memon on October 31, 2016 had acquitted the officials from the fake degree scandal and later the judge on February 15, 2018 was sacked after he admitted before an inquiry committee that he received Rs5million bribe for acquitting the accused persons.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Raja Khalid Mehmood representing the federal government submitted before the court that the judge who acquitted 27 ‘Axact’ officials had been sacked so the fake degree scandal needed to be tried afresh under the law.

The DAG cited Supreme Court’s judgments while saying that the apex court had ruled that under such circumstances where adjudication of a matter is not done as per law, it needs to be tried afresh. Earlier, a senior executive of Axact, Umair Hamid had pleaded guilty before a US court and is serving 20 years imprisonment. Hamid is also a prosecution witness of FIA. In the present appeal, FIA through its Deputy Director Cyber Crime Circle has contended the acquittal of 27 officials of the Axact Company. The has cited Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Axact Shoaib Sheikh, his wife Ayesha Shoaib and 25 others as respondents.

The petitioner has contended that additional session judge upon concluding the case acquitted all the 27 persons that is against the law and facts.