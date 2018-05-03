IHC directs CDA to prepare comprehensive anti-encroachment plan

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to devise a comprehensive plan to remove encroachments from the federal capital and stop the illegal practice in future.

Hearing a case related to seeking removal of encroachments from the city, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui remarked that any government officer, hampering the campaign against encroachment, would be sent to jail.

During the course of proceeding, Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aftab Akbar Durrani appeared before the court.

The CDA officials submitted the the phase-basis operation planning against encroachments.

The report indicated that the department would initiate the anti-encroachment operation from sector F-6 Islamabad. It was pointed out that the CDA had allowed to set up only two bus terminals at Faizabad area.

The judge observed that some elements of CDA were creating hurdles in court orders’ implementation. He said it seemed the property worth billions of rupees was illegally occupied in the city. He directed CDA to prepare a comprehensive plan to remove encroachments and stop this practice in future. The bench adjourned hearing of the case till May 10.

