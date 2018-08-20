IHC delays announcement of decision on Sharifs’ appeals challenging Avenfield verdict

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court on Monday delayed the verdict it reserved on the appeals filed by the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar challenging the Avenfield reference verdict against them.

The court said, “At this stage we are not inclined to decide these petitions and they shall remain pending and fixed along with the appeals. In case there is a delay in deciding of the appeals then the petitioners shall be at liberty to press these petitions.”

On July 6, an accountability court had sentenced Nawaz to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the corruption reference while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Additionally, Nawaz’s son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar was given a one-year sentence without any fine.

The bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Mian Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals of the Sharif family.

During the court proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau completed its final arguments after which the verdict was reserved.

The NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi remarked that the Avenfield reference, pertaining to Sharif family’s properties in London, were filed upon the orders of the Supreme Court, adding that the investigation team was also formed following the instructions of the apex court.

“The London flats were in the name of Neilson and Nescoll, which we proved were owned by Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

The NAB prosecutor gave reference of a televised interview to which Justice Minallah asked him to explain the interview in detail in the appeal.

Share on: WhatsApp