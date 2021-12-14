IHC defers decision of indicting GB’s ex-CJ in contempt case

Islamabad High Court on Monday deferred the decision of indicting former Chief Judge of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim in contempt of court case.

During the hearing, the IHC again sought original affidavit of the chief judge. The parties are free to record their response on Rana Shamim’s statement, the court remarked.

The attorney general said the ex-CJ had deliberately leaked his affidavit, adding that the proceedings regarding indicting him can be resumed after submission of original affidavit. Subsequently, the court has adjourned the hearing till December 20.

Previously, IHC had termed replies of all the parties including Rana Shamim as unsatisfactory.

Earlier, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had directed Rana Shamim to submit his original affidavit till December 13 and also warned of indicting him in the case if he fails to present the document.

IHC judge asked Rana Shamin whether he accepts the content written in the affidavit over which he stated that he hasn’t seen the affidavit which was submitted in this court as the original one is locked in his locker in United Kingdom.

Attorney general said it is strange that ex-CJ doesn’t remember what is in the affidavit. Every day of this court is important as it is the “season” of leaks, he added.

It is to be mentioned here that the high court had taken notice of revelations leveled by former chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Muhammad Shamim regarding PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and summoned all the parties and Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan in personal capacity. Former CJ of Gilgit Baltistan was also served with contempt of court notice.