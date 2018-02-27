IHC declares suspension of mobile phone services illegal

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday declared the suspension of mobile phone services on the pretext of security as illegal.

This verdict came on petitions challenging the government’s decision of frequently shutting down cellular services in the federal capital for security concerns.

Justice Athar Minallah had reserved his verdict on the petitions on December 21 after hearing arguments from all sides. Back in March 2016, residents of Islamabad took the federal authorities to the court for suspending mobile services for security reasons.—INP