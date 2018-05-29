IHC declares delimitation of eight districts as void

ISLAMABAD : Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the delimitations of eight districts including six from Punjab and two from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa void.

A single bench of the IHC ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct the delimitation of eight districts including six from Punjab and two from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa anew.

Justice Amir Farooq pronounced the judgement on more than 40 identical petitions declaring the delimitations of Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Jhelum, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, Lower Dir and Batgram void.

The judgement further ordered the ECP to follow the rules for proportion of population that have been followed in the delimitation of other constituencies