IHC declares arrest of Shah Mahmood Qureshi ‘illegal’, orders police to release him

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday declared the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law “illegal” and ordered police to release him.

The orders were given by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC when he was deliberating over a case that contested the arrest of Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The court instructed the PTI leader to produce an undertaking identical to the one provided by former state minister Ali Muhammad Khan when it issued the release orders.

The PTI leader will be consulted before the undertaking was submitted, Qureshi’s attorneys informed the court.

Following the onset of violent protests by PTI members following the detention of former prime minister Imran Khan, Qureshi was one of the top PTI leaders detained from Islamabad within 24 hours as the government tightened the noose around the party.