IHC decides live streaming of judicial proceedings

Islamabad: In what can be called an unprecedented move, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah, on Friday, decided to allow live streaming of judicial proceedings from now on.

Following the decision, the IT department of the IHC installed live streaming services in the CJ’s court.

As a result, today’s proceedings will be carried out on a live stream on a limited scale as a trial to see what response comes from this order.

Reports suggest that if the trial turns successful, then everyone having access to the IHC’s website can live stream the proceedings.

At the same time, CJ Athar Minallah sought suggestions from the IHC’s journalists’ association to assist in making the experience better.