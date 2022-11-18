IHC CJ says Imran’s life under threat per intelligence report

Islamabad: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq on Friday claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s life was still under threat of another attack.

The Chief Justice made these remarks during a hearing of two merged petitions, i.e. PTI seeking a non-objection certificate (NOC) for a protest sit-in in Islamabad and traders regarding road closures due to the party’s protest.

Police presented a report before the court saying that recently analyzed chatter suggests there is a possibility of another attempt on the life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan during the protest, which Khan plans to join after recovering from his injuries.

The CJ remarked that it is the responsibility of the government and the state to take this into consideration. He went on to say that political and non-political parties have the right to protest, adding that citizens, too, have rights that should not be violated.

He said that if the PTI wanted to hold a rally in the federal capital, it should submit a new application to the administration.

The court adjourned the hearing till November 22 at the request of the PTI lawyer.

Earlier this, Imran Khan survived an assassination attempt while leading his Haqeqi Azadi March at Wazirabad. More than 12 people, including Imran Khan and Senator Faisal Javed Khan, were injured, while a PTI worker died on the spot.

Since then, Imran Khan has been addressing his political rally, which is to set up camps in Islamabad and stage a sit-in eventually. He has, however, vowed that he would join the rally when it reached Rawalpindi.