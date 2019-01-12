IHC CJ laments nepotism as one of greatest evils in our society

Certificate awarding ceremony at Federal Judicial Academy

The Certificate Awarding Ceremony of a six-day training course on “Leadership and Management” for District and Sessions Judges was held at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) on Saturday. Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Athar Minallah, distributed certificates as the Chief Guest among twenty five heads of district judiciary from all over Pakistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address, Hon’ble Chief Justice, IHC said that leadership and management training is vital for promoting and ensuring Rule of Law in the country.

“It is essential to be an effective leader so as to make an impact within your organisation. A single good leader can create an endless chain of social changes. First of all, a good leader always puts his or her house in order. District and Sessions Court Judges are important leaders of judicial system because district judiciary is an important tier of the administration of justice system “he maintained.

Honourable Chief Justice, IHC, in his address also enlightened the participants about some of the important leadership qualities of good leaders which include: Honesty, integrity, inspiring others, good communicator, decision-making capabilities, among others. For all type of leaders whether they belong to politics, judiciary, sports or any other discipline, attributes of good leadership are the same.

When a leader is honest, then, his honesty has the trickle-down effect. District and Sessions Judges as leaders must put in practice their leadership attributes to reform the district judiciary and ameliorate the plight of the litigant public who are the key stakeholders of the administration of justice system.”

Lamenting the growing nepotism in our society, he stated that, “The menace of nepotism has become a way of life in our society. As leaders, District and Sessions Court Judges must play the desired role to combat nepotism which has permeated into the very fabric of society.”

Throughout the training, a wealth of knowledge and experience were shared between the participants and erudite resource persons, subject specialists, coupled with faculty members.

Training course was carried out through syndicate discussions, command tasks, presentations and conducted in a participatory process. During the training, participants obtained an in-depth understanding of leadership and management for effective administration of justice system.—INP

