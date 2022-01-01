IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah named as the Person of Year 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Centre for Governance Research-CGR Pakistan has declared Chief Justice Athar Minallah of Islamabad High Court (IHC) as the Man of the Year 2021 for his principled and bold stance on the issue of missing persons.

He has held the Government of Pakistan comprising the chief executive and his cabinet responsible for this festering wound in Pakistan’s body politic.

As an independent voice on behalf of civil society, the Centre for Governance Research demands immediate promulgation of legislation dealing with enforced disappearances.

The Parliament’s Committee on National Security should take the initiative to rein in the state institutions that consider themselves above the law.

CGR would like that the issue of missing persons should be addressed as the top agenda of good governance in Pakistan.

Justice Minallah was appointed as an IHC judge in June 2014 and is considered to be one of the finest judges in the superior judiciary.

In the past few years, he has authored landmark judgments in matters related to civil litigation including real estate, criminal cases, the environment and missing persons.