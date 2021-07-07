IHC calls Zardari in New York property probe

Observer Report Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court has summoned Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday in a pre-arrest bail plea filed before it in a case pertaining to his alleged property unearthed by NAB in New York.

The division bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the proceedings on a pre-arrest bail plea sought by Asif Zardari.

The court asked if Zardari was seeking a pre-arrest bail plea, to which his counsel Farooq H Naek said that he was currently getting treatment in the hospital.

“He should be exempted from court proceedings,” the counsel argued as the court directed the PPPP president to appear before the IHC Wednesday and remarked that if he was given exemption then it could become an example for others.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday directed former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur to file her response to a petition seeking her disqualification as member of the Sindh Assembly.

An ECP bench, headed by the commission’s member Irshad Qaiser, took up the petition.

The bench decided to proceed with the case after it was informed that the Islamabad High Court has not granted any stay order against the ECP proceedings on Ms Talpur’s plea that sought to bar the commission from hearing the disqualification case.

Qaiser said that the bench would announce its verdict once arguments are completed as soon as possible.

He further said the case should be heard on a daily basis and adjourned the hearing until July 15.