IHC, BHC, LHC verdicts cause for concern to delay polls: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized principled opposition to delay in General Elections 2018.

Taking to social-networking website Twitter, Bilawal expressed concerns over the decisions of Lahore High Court (LHC), Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Balochistan High Court (BHC) regarding nomination papers and delimitations.

He also expressed reservations over the letter of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) CM and Balochistan Assembly‘s resolution to extend date of the elections.

“The IHC, BHC and LHC decisions and timings are cause for concern particularly given nominations were to start tomorrow,” said senior PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan.

Emphasizing “principled” opposition to delay in elections, Aitzaz said delimitations of different constituencies were nullified by the IHC, BHC and LHC, so the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would now have to approach the Supreme Court over it which will raise reservations and likely cause delay in elections.

“Reservations would again find their places, if delimitations are marked again as people can find faults in new delimitations,” he said.

It appeared as if “some system” was pushing the process of elections in abeyance, he said adding that, “Elections should not be delayed. Nomination forms were supposed to be issued today and submitted tomorrow and if nominations could not be made on the delimitations nullified by the courts then all the time it will take to resubmission of forms will most likely delay elections.”