IHC bench dismisses petition against Nawaz

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Wednesday dismissed an Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for criticizing judiciary.

The IHC division bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeal and turned it down after hearing arguments.

The bench observed that the law of contempt is invoked in exceptional circumstances.

Moreover, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has shown restraint and hasn’t initiated any proceedings or taken notice of the statements as mentioned by the petitioners, IHC bench said.

The petitioners Makhdoom Muhammad Niaz Inqilabi and others while citing different news clippings had been contending before the court that the former Prime Minister has been committing contempt of court on different forums while issuing contemptuous statements and remarks.

Petitioners had been praying to the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Sharif.

An IHC single bench had earlier dismissed their petition on November 1, 2017.