IHC bars private schools from collecting summer vacation fees

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark ruling, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered on Friday all private schools not to collect fees from students during the summer vacation.

The verdict was announced by the high court judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui while hearing a petition filed by the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA).

The court ruling will only be implemented in the capital city. An adjustment should be given to the parents who have submitted the summer tuition, ordered Judge Siddiqui.

During the hearing, the judge asked about the role of the PEIRA in this matter, to which, the counsel for the applicant said that the court had quashed its authority and a petition in this regard pending with the court.

The lawyer further said that high courts in Lahore, Peshawar, and Sindh had already issued stay orders over the summer vacation fees issue.

The private schools used to collect the advance fees from parents during three months – June, July and August – for nothing.