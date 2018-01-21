IHC asks law enforcers to recover missing IT expert by Jan 26

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed law enforcement agencies to recover a missing person Sajid Mehood, an Information Technology (IT) expert by January 26.

Justice Athar Minallah of IHC heard the case filed by the wife of missing person Mahera Sajid seeking recovery of his husband.

During the course of proceeding, a law enforcement department submitted his reply regarding the missing of Sajid Mehmood from an area of federal capital.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till January 26.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had stated in her plea that some people had kidnapped her husband from his house in federal capital in March 2016.—APP

Related