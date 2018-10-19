IHC approves protective bail of Mansha Bomb’s son

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court approved the protective bail of Mansha Bomb’s son Tariq Mansha, who was wanted to the Lahore police in land-grabbing cases.

Besides Tariq, other sons of Mansha are also accused of illegally occupying land in Lahore’s Johar Town.

Tariq’s protective bail has been approved for five days, after which he will have to approach the trial court, according to the directives of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

Mansha was arrested on October 15 from the Supreme Court after he surrendered demanding to meet the chief justice.

Earlier on October 17, Court granted ten days physical remand of Mansha and his son.

The alleged land grabber Mansha Khokhar (aka Mansha Bomb) was presented before a special anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a case pertaining to illegally grabbing land in Lahore’s Johar Town neighbourhood.

The public prosecutor petitioned for a physical remand of the suspect — accused of grabbing land and terrorism.

On same day, Mansha was also presented before ATC in another case pertaining to an attack on a team of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). The court granted him a judicial, in the case, till October 22.

Mansha and his sons are accused of illegally grabbing land in Lahore’s Johar Town vicinity.

The man was arrested on October 15 from the Supreme Court premises. He had surrendered himself to the apex court and demanded to meet the chief justice.

Last month, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar had ordered the immediate arrest of Mansha, however, the authorities had failed to fulfill the court’s orders. At least 70 cases are registered against the alleged land grabber, according to the Punjab police.

Mansha has claimed that he has not grabbed land illegally. He has said that he possesses documentary evidence to prove that the land he owns belongs to his father.

The man has alleged that ‘false cases’ were created against him by former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif after his son contested the election on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket.

