IHC approves Imran’s pre-arrest bail

The Islamabad High Court on Sunday approved the pre-arrest bail of PTI chief Imran Khan, a day after an arrest warrant was issued for the former premier in connection with his controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and other officials at an August 20 public rally.

Imran’s arrest warrant, dated September 30, was issued by Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim. As details of the warrant emerged, PTI workers and leaders converged on Banigala to scuttle any attempts at his arrest, warning once again that he is a “red line”.

According to Islamabad police, after the Islamabad High Court struck down terror charges from the case registered against Imran, the case was transferred to a sessions court and the PTI chief had not obtained his bail from there.

The police also said he had also not attended the last court hearing on the matter and the warrant was issued to ensure his presence.

Subsequently, Imran filed a petition with the IHC on Sunday through his counsel Babar Awan.

In the plea, Imran said that a terrorism case was initially filed against him, however, the charges were later struck down by the high court and the case was transferred.

He alleged that the coalition government had filed a false case against him, the purpose of which was to quash the peaceful movement against the “corruption mafia”.

According to the plea, the purpose of the case was to arrest Imran in order to put an end to a “peaceful political movement.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani took up the PTI leader’s petition and barred Islamabad police from arresting Imran. The court approved Imran’s bail against the submission of surety bonds worth Rs10,000. The IHC also directed Imran to appear before the court concerned before Friday.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Awan said the IHC had granted the PTI chief “pre-arrest transitory protective bail”, adding “we will turn up at the lower court before Oct 7.”

Awan said he appeared before Justice Kayani and raised a few “factual points” pertaining to the case.