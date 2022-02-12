IHC annuls ECP’s decision to disqualify Umar Gandapur, others

The Islamabad High Court on Friday declared unlawful the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to disqualify Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Umar Amin Gandapur and Shah Muhammad Wazir from contesting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body polls.

Umar Amin Gandapur, brother of Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, was declared eligible to contest the mayoral election from Dera Ismail Khan.

The court further maintained that the former KP minister for transport Shah Muhammad Wazir was also eligible to partake in the elections. However, the court stated that the disqualification of PTI candidate Mamun Rasheed from Baka Khel will remain in place.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued a summary judgment. Earlier in the day, the IHC had reserved its judgment on disqualification petitions filed against PTI leaders Umar Amin Gandapur and Shah Muhammad Wazir.