IHC announces Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as MQM-Pakistan’s convener

ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Observer – Exclusive) : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (Bahadurabad) leader as the party convener on Monday. Dr Farooq Sattar’s appeal against the decision which was announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan ECP was rejected.

On March 26, ECP ruled that Farooq Sattar will not be serving as the convener of MQM-Pakistan. Later, he submitted a petition in IHC, challenging ECP’s order to dismiss him as the convener of MQM-Pakistan.

The internal rifts were going on within the party and MQM-Pakistan was divided into two parts known as MQM-Pakistan (Bahudrabad) led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui MQM-Pakistan (PIB Colony) led by Dr. Farooq Sattar.

In IHC Khalid Maqbool was represented by Barrister Farogh Naseem while Dr. Farooq Sattar was represented by Babar Sattar in the case.

April 17, a decision on case was reserved however IHC judge Justice Amir Farooq announced on Monday.

The petition was filled by the MQM-Pakistan (PIB Colony) leader Dr. Farooq Sattar which challenged the ECP’s jurisdiction and stated that the party’s internal affairs and matters cannot be heard by the ECP. The petition was filled earlier to ECP’s decision against Farooq Sattar’s convenership.