IHC admits Zardari, Faryal bail pleas

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday admitted for hearing an application submitted by former president Asif Ali Zardari, seeking bail on medical grounds in two cases filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau. The petition will be heard by an IHC special bench today.

Zardari is under detention on charges of money laundering and presently undergoing treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad. He was arrested by NAB after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the IHC in the fake bank accounts case on June 10. The high court also admitted for hearing a bail petition filed by Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur. In her appeal, Talpur maintained that she is the mother of a differently-abled child. In order to care for her child, she asked the court to grant bail until the completion of the trial.