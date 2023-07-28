The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday put off hearing of the appeal filed by former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the admissibility of Toshakhana reference for hearing until the Supreme Court (SC) gave its verdict in the case.

Chief Justice (CJ) Aamer Farooq remarked, “Let’s wait for the SC’s decision first.”

Khawaja Haris, Imran’s lawyer, told the court that the apex court was presently seized with the hearing of four different appeals by his client, and it had said that it would give decision on them simultaneously. “Of all these appeals, the one relating to Toshakhana is a major appeal,” he added.

The CJ went on to say that firstly there was the issue of Facebook post of a trial court judge. “What does the judge have to say on that?” he asked.

Haris replied that he had admitted that the Facebook account was his, but the post was not.

The CJ remarked he had not received anything from judge Humayun Dilawar. “This was the situation yesterday. What is the latest, I can’t say with certainty,” he added.

Imran’s counsel informed that the trial court judge had made it clear that non-bailable arrest warrants would be issued for his client in case he did not appear in the court today. “In fact the judge warns us on every hearing that the arrest warrants will be issued,” Haris said, and added, “This is my request to you to also look into this matter and make an observation.”

Speaking on the occasion, counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the court had given ‘stay’ in the case for two months.