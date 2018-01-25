IHC adjourns hearing on Mayor plea till Jan 29

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till January 29, on Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz’s appeal challenging single member bench decision removing him as Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA).

A divisional bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case filed by Sheikh Anser Aziz. During the course of proceeding, Justice Kiyani asked whether an amendment in CDA Ordinance has been introduced to appoint Mayor Islamabad as Chairman CDA. The counsel for the petitioner replied that no such amendment has been introduced so far. He requested the court to grant three-day stay order against the implementation on single member bench order but it was turned down by the court. On the other hand, Farrukh Nawaz Bhatti, the petitioner against Sheikh Anser Aziz, requested the court to grant some time to nominate his counsel before the bench.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case till January 29.

It may be mentioned here that Sheikh Anser Aziz had stated in his plea that his appointment as Chairman CDA was in accordance of law and all legal procedure was followed. He stated that single member bench had not analysis all the aspect of his case.—APP

Related