IGP WhatsApp number to address public complaints

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam has shared his WhatsApp number with the public to address their complaints and receive information about any suspicious activity.

The IGP said in a statement on Sunday that public may approach him on WhatsApp number 03000021881 for the resolution of any police related difficulties and they can especially share complaints against police.

The IGP, in the wake of the recent incidents, appealed to public to promptly contact Madadgar-15 in case they notice any suspicious activity, person, vehicle, parcel, bag, briefcase or any other thing.—APP

