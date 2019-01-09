IGP wants cooperation with UK police

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi who is currently visiting U.K for CTD Course met with Chief Constable John Boucher of Bedfordshire Police at Bedfordshire Police Headquarters.

It was decided in a meeting to extend mutual cooperation with each other for curbing crime and terrorism. The meeting also discussed to exchange programs of officers with each others to get the expertise of both forces, says a message receuved here.

The Chief Constable John Boucher, briefed the IGP Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi regarding the crime dimensions in Bedfordshire, Luton and its jurisdiction. He told that various communities are inhabitant of these counties where multifarious crimes are being committed.

He said that modern investigation techniques are being employed by the force to tackle serious crimes. He said that their reliance is on use of technology instead of man power. Amjad Javed Saleemi also shared the operational strategy of the Punjab Police and told the process of recording of crimes through FIRs and investigations besides, its solutions

In the end Police Chief, Bedfordshire, John Boucher presented souvenir to Inspector General of Police, Punjab.

Share on: WhatsApp