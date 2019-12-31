IGP wants action against hooliganism on NY celebrations

Staff Reporter

Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir directed to ensure action against those involved in one wheeling, aerial firing and hooliganism across the board while effective implementation of sound System Act 2015 must also be ensured.

He issued a letter in this regard and directed unbiased action against the elements involved in hooliganism during the celebrations of New Year and details of all such actions from all districts should be shared with Central Police office. He further directed senior officers to personally review the security arrangements at sensitive places and roads ensuring the smooth flow of traffic.

He also directed to ensure effective monitoring through safe city cameras and patrolling through Dolphin, PERU so that law-abiding citizens may be saved from any bothering. IG Punjab issued these directions through a directive to all RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs including CCPO Lahore.

The letter also includes the direction to take surety bonds from the parents of habitual youth involved in one wheeling car racing, aerial firing, and hooliganism.