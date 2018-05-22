IGP vows to uphold merit in police department

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General Police Punjab Captain R. Arif Nawaz Khan has said that dutiful, able and honest officers and officials are pride of department whose untiring hard work, intelligence and professionalism are bright example for all force. He further said that additional IG PHP Amjad Javed Saleemi is included in those officers who have always observed merit system throughout their career and performed their duties efficiently and enhanced the respect and prestige of department. IGP said that Amjad Javed Saleemi as Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) has developed patrolling police on modern lines.

He expressed these views while addressing a farewell ceremony in the honor of Amjad Javed Saleemi. Additional IG D&I Ejaz Hussain Shah, Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokar, Additional IG training Tariq Masood Yaseen, Additional IG welfare and finance Muhammad Tahir, Additional IG Logistics and Procurement B.A Nasir, Additional IG investigation Abu Bakar Khuda Buksh, DIG traffic Farooq Mazhar, DIG IT Shariq Kamal Siddiqi, DIG establishment I Syed Khurram Ali, DIG Establishment II Babar Bakht Qureshi, DIG Investigation Waqas Nazir, DIG Headquarters Shahzada Sultan, DIG Welfare and Finance Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir, DIG Legal Abdul Rab Ch, DIG operations Sajjad Hassan Khan Manj along with other officers attended the ceremony.

All police officers in the ceremony paid homage to Additional IG PHP Amjad Javed Saleemi for his extra ordinary professional services and said that career of Amjad Javed Saleemi is a bright example to follow for new officers who have become part of police service. Amjad Javed Saleemi has performed extra ordinary skills in field duty and at administrative positions. On this occasion Amjad Javed Saleemi said that in my thirty two years of police service, I have served in four regions of Punjab as RPO and always tried to fulfill my duties with honesty and diligence and ALLAH Pak has made me steadfast in every difficult time. In the end of the ceremony IG Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan presented souvenir to Amjad Javed Saleemi from Punjab Police. He expressed best wishes for future of Amjad Javed Saleemi and expected that he will perform his new responsibilities as IG motorway police in even better way.