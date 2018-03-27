IGP vows to restructure women police station for protection of marginalized segments

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad Women police station is being restructured and made more operative to ensure protection of women community, children and other marginalized segments of society.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police Sultan Azam Temuri while presiding over a meeting here at women and child protection center here on Monday. The meeting was attended by DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Headquarters) Nasir Mehmud Satti, SSP (Operations) Najeed ur Rehman Bugvi, SP (City) Muhammad Iqbal, SP (Headquarters) Sumera Azam and members of Human Rights and Gender Watch Committee and Conciliatory Committees. The IGP Sultan Azam Temuri said that more than 50 per cent of the country’s population is female and the establishment of such a centre in Islamabad was need of the hour which will provide relevant needs and requirements to the marginalized segment of society. He said that doctors, scholars and legal advisors should also provide services at this center. Temuri said that justice in a system or society can be gauged from protection measures for the weakest segment of society. He said various measures are being taken for fairness and transparent attitude with these segments and their rights will be ensured by the police.

Human Rights and Gender Watch Committee would be made more effective to handle similar cases. He said that this committee would monitor such cases and give recommendations to end them.

The IGP said that a police mobile van and ambulance have been provided to this center to respond within 5-7 minutes after receiving complaints against females and children. He said that this center has been lined with all helplines while separate helpline (8090) has been set up for assistance in violation cases. This helpline can be accessed through call or SMS, he added.

The female participants in the meeting gave suggestions for effective policing measures in such cases. The IGP welcomed their recommendations and directed to ensure implementation on them. He said that effective measures are being taken to curb drug peddling activities in educational institutions and several cases have been registered after arresting the narcotics suppliers. “ This operation against drug pushers is being monitored by SSP Najee bur Rehman Bugvi and helpline can be contacted for information against such elements,” he added.

He said the names of those providing such information would be kept secret. The IGP said that a team of Islamabad police is running awareness campaign in educational institutions so that students can be told about this menace. He said that a conciliatory Committee has been set up at Women Police Station to resolve cases petty nature. The purpose of all these measures is to make Islamabad police the best force of the country. The IGP informed the participants that a desk would be established at all reporting rooms of police stations to handle violence complaints against women and children. In the end, all participants appreciated the efforts being made by Islamabad police chief for effective policing.