IGP vows to provide security at religious places

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General of Police Punjab Captain (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that all available resources should be utilized for provision of security to 35575 mosques and Imam Barghas with 1858 Madni Dastar Khawan and Ramazan Bazaars across Punjab during holy month of the Ramazan.

Search, Sweep, Combing and Intelligence based operations should be carried out in all sensitive places of province and also in the vicinity of Mosques and Imam Bargahas before the onset of Ramazan ul Mubarak. He further directed that all Regional Police Officers, District Police Officers should actively engage in devising a security plan and devise a mechanism to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, especially ahead of Iftar times.

He said that special attention should be given to the security of shopping centres, markets and banks and besides snape checking and supervision of different locations, hotels, inns and guest houses should be ensured. He expressed these views while addressing to RPOs, DPOs via video link. Additional IG operations Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Additional IG special Branch Faisal Shahkar, Additional IG Elite Shahid Hanif, DIG Welfare and Finance, Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, DIG Elite force Afzal Mehmood Butt, DIG special Branch Punjab Abdul Karim, AIG operations Imran Mehmood and AIG finance Ghazi Salah ud Din with other officers were present in the conference while all RPOs and DPOs participated in the conference via video link.

Additional IG operations Aamir Zulfiqar Khan while briefing to IG Punjab told, that more than 90000 police officers, personnel, private security guards and volunteers will perform their security duties for the 32817 mosques and 2758 Imam Bargaahs. While police will be using 21410 metal detectors and 1839 walk through gates to ensure the safety and security of worshippers at mosques and Imambargah. IG Punjab also directed that suggestions from administrators of Masajid and Imam Bargaahs should also be accommodated while drafting security plan, also patrolling of Dolphin squads and Quick Response Force during prayers of Fajar, Magrib and Namaz e Tariveeh during Ramazan should be ensured.

He further directed that snipers should be deputed over roof tops of sensitive category mosques and Imam Bargaahs while no stone should be left unturned for provision of security to Mosques, Imam Bargaahs of B and C category and minority worship places. He directed that an efficient plan should also be devised for security of public in Ramazan Bazaars and Madni Dastar Khawans. IG Punjab further added that during the last “Ashra” of Ramazan markets, bazaars, shopping centres and other public places should be provided effective security.

IG Punjab said while giving direction about security of banks that banks should strictly follow SOPs given by police and timing of patrolling police and Quick response force (QRF) should be enhanced for protection of citizen during this sacred month and monitoring of patrolling police should be give special attention. IG Punjab has directed that special traffic plan should be constituted during month of Ramazan in all districts and senior officers themselves should supervise its implementation.