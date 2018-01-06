IGP urges officials to fulfil duties with responsibility

Staff Reporter

IGP Punjab Captain retired Arif Nawaz Khan has said that officers and personnel should fulfill their duties with more responsibility, hard work and dutifulness considering it a pious deed to ensure the safety of lives and properties of people.

He said that, by leaving no stones unturned for solution of issues of people keeping in view the parameters of modern times of smart and community policing rules. He also said that officers and officials should take advantage from triple one intelligence system of Lahore Police because it is essential to fulfill the modern policing requirements.

He further said that preferential steps should be taken for resolution of problems of poor, hapless and deserved individuals and crackdown against criminals and anti social elements should be boosted up. He emphasized upon that being the leader of team officers should not only entice their subordinates for best performance with zeal but also speed up the change of Thana culture following reforms of information technology in Police system.

He expressed these views while addressing to officers who got promotion from ranks of DSP to SP at Central Police Office. DIG Headquarters, BA Nasir and other officers were also present in the meeting. IG Punjab said to promotee while paying congratulation to them that increase in responsibility also comes with promotion, therefore all promotee should improve their performance by hard work and deep interest and adopt practical measures devise duties timing of subordinates for their facilitation.

He advised that every responsibility should be fulfilled with full determination and honesty by leaving rest of consequences up to Allah.