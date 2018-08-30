IGP urges crackdown against terrorists

Staff Reporter

Inspector General Sindh Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi has ordered to crackdown against the Terrorist and harden criminals all over Karachi. Security should be tightened in the city for the elimination of street crimes. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies should coordinate for the restoration of peace in Karachi.

IG Sindh said that “Police should take strict action against criminals, adding that the intelligence based targeted operation should be launched to arrest the absconder’s suspects. Police increase snap checking and surveillance in Karachi. Restoration of Peace is first priority of Sindh Police,” Amjad Saleemi said.

A high-level Meeting on Law and order situation of Karachi held at Central Police Office (CPO) here on Wednesday. Inspector General Sindh Police presided over the meeting, Additional IG Karachi Dr, Ameer Sheikh, DIGs, DIG Headquarters Sindh, SSPs of south, central, west, Malir, SSP investigation, ACLC, AIG Admin CPO, IG Operations Sindh also attend the meeting.

IG Sindh Amjad Saleem said” Police should maintain their entry registers daily bases; zero tolerance Policy should be implemented in Police stations. Anti-street crimes squads should be active, patrolling, snap checking should increase in zones. The weapons which were recovered during targeted operations should be sent for Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL), he added.

Amjad Saleemi Said police should be friendly with the citizens for the restoration of Peace in Karachi. We will never tolerate any misbehave with the common citizen, strict action will be taken against corrupt police officers, he warned.

Share on: WhatsApp