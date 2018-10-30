IGP transfer: PM has executive powers which he will use, says Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD : Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry on Tuesday said inspector generals of police (IGPs) are answerable to the prime minister and chief minister and the premier has executive powers which he will use.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the information minister commented on the transfer of Islamabad Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Jan Muhammad and asked, “How is it possible that an IGP does not answer a federal minister’s phone call?”

“It is not acceptable that chief secretaries and IGPs do not answer their phones,” he said. “The matter regarding not answering phone calls is not an issue of the government and opposition,” the information minister added.

Stating that the IGPs are answerable to the prime minister and the chief minister of the respective province, Chaudhry said, “A narrative is being spread that if officers do not receive phone calls they will become heroes.”

Chaudhry further said, “During our rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police officers were transferred following complaints.”

“The prime minister and chief minister have executive powers which they will use,” the information minister asserted. “It is not possible that IGPs, deputy commissioners or others are not answerable to the premier.”

Further, he said, “We respect the Supreme Court and will accept whatever they decide.”

Chaudhry’s comments came a day after the Supreme Court of Pakistan suspended a notification regarding the transfer of Islamabad IGP after officials said he was transferred on the verbal orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Supreme Court on Monday was hearing the case of the Islamabad IGP’s transfer after Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice.

IGP Muhammad was transferred on October 27 after he allegedly refused action on a complaint by Federal Minister Senator Azam Khan Swati’s son regarding an incident at the farmhouse which, the minister claims, led to three of his employees being injured.

Commenting on the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) scheduled for tomorrow, the information minister said, “Do not understand the point of APC and it is being held to seek the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).”

“No matter what happens, there will be no NRO,” he added.

Taking a hit at former premier Nawaz Sharif, Chaudhry said, “His political career is now just that he comes to meet people at the Parliament House.”

Responding to a question, Chaudhry said, “If we make Shehbaz chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), then will meetings be held in jail?”

“The opposition has no clean people, whoever you place your hand on has six NAB cases against him,” he added.

“The Sharif brothers and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Asif Zardari do not want cases to be opened against them, however, PM Imran has said there will be no NRO,” the information minister asserted.

