IGP terms uniform, rank as blessing

Salim Ahmed

This uniform and this rank are God gifted blessing for you to serve public which is connected with future responsibilities and it will increase as much as officer passes through phases of promotion. This designation demands you to fulfil your duties with honesty and diligence and also ensure provision of justice to public judiciously.

These views were expressed by Inspector General Police Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi while addressing to recently promoted 17 police officers in a ranks pinning ceremony held at Central Police office Lahore. On this occasion Addl. IGP Establishment Punjab Ejaz Hussain Shah, CCPO Lahore BA Nasir, DIG Headquarters Afzaal Kausar along with PSO to IGP Hassan Asad Alvi was present.

According to details, 11 officers out of 17 got promoted from SP to SSP rank whereas 6 were promoted from ASP to SP rank. The name of officers who were pinned the ranks are CTO Lahore Captain Retired Liaqat Ali Malik, DPO Muzafar Garh Imran Kishwar, DPO Rahim Yar Khan Umar Farooq Salamat, SSP Technical CTD Punjab Mustafa Hameed Malik.

